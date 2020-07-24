Camps to open on time after NFL, players reach deal

NFL training camps will open on time after players and teams agreed Friday to multiple changes to the collective bargaining agreement.

After the NFL Players Association voted unanimously to approve the proposed

changes, the union's player reps gave their approval on a conference call.

"Our NFLPA Board of Representatives voted to adopt, by a count of 29-3, the

proposed amendments to the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement to protect our

players' health, safety and financial well-being," the board said in a press

release.

According to multiple reports, the key agreements included maintaining the

salary cap for 2020 at $198.2 million per team and setting the 2021 salary cap

at a minimum of $175 million. If the league's revenues are more than

anticipated, the cap floor could rise.

In addition, the agreement allows teams to spread losses stemming from the

coronavirus pandemic over four years starting in 2021, NFL Network reported.

ESPN said the teams also settled on an 80-man roster deadline of Aug. 16,

before players practice in pads. Teams could have up to 90 players in camp if

they split into two squads that train in separate facilities.

Other reported agreements include a $350,000 opt-out payment for players

considered at high risk for COVID-19. Players without risk can opt-out for

$150,000.

Also, players who make a team's final cut would get a $300,000 stipend if the

season is canceled and no games are played. If the season is called off before

the cut-down deadline, players who were on a team in 2019 would get $250,000,

per ESPN.

Tuesday is the reporting date for 30 teams.

The Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs are due to start camp on Sunday

because they will play earlier than other teams. They are scheduled to open

the season on Sept. 10 in Kansas City, while the rest of the teams begin play

on Sept. 13.

--Field Level Media

