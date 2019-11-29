Cardinals' Shaw suspended for betting on games

The NFL said in a statement an investigation uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way.

"The continued success of the NFL depends directly on each of us doing everything necessary to safeguard the integrity of the game and the reputations of all who participate in the league," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement.

"At the core of this responsibility is the longstanding principle that betting on NFL games, or on any element of a game, puts at risk the integrity of the game, damages public confidence in the NFL, and is forbidden under all circumstances.

"If you work in the NFL in any capacity, you may not bet on NFL football."

A fourth round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2015 draft, Shaw is currently on season-ending injury reserve.

He can petition for reinstatement on Feb. 15, 2021. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto Editing by Matthew Lewis)