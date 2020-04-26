Carolina Panthers 2020 NFL Draft review

Carolina Panthers

1 (7). Derrick Brown, DT

6-5, 326, Auburn

2 (38). Yetur Gross-Matos, DE

6-5, 266, Penn State

2 (64). Jeremy Chinn, S

6-3, 221, Southern Illinois

4 (113). Troy Pride, Jr., CB

6-0, 193, Notre Dame

5 (152). Kenny Robinson, Jr., S

6-2, 202, St. Louis BattleHawks (West Virginia), XFL

6 (184). Bravvion Roy, DT

6-1, 333, Baylor

7 (221). Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, CB

6-0, 192, Florida International

Grade: B+

The Panthers were steady in Matt Rhule's first draft, turning in a great class

while becoming the first team in the common draft era to go all-defense with

seven-plus picks. Picking Brown over Isaiah Simmons was questionable value

given today's pass-heavy NFL, but Carolina stole Chinn, a small-school

facsimile of Simmons. Gross-Matos is talented and productive, and Pride and

Robinson bring secondary depth. One complaint: The interior O-line could have

used more help.

Best pick

Some would argue Gross-Matos was the second-best edge rusher in the draft

behind Chase Young, and he easily could have gone in Round 1. While not a

burner, Gross-Matos has length and great hands, and he can also bump inside on

passing downs.

Upside pick

The Panthers passed on Clemson defensive Swiss Army knife Isaiah Simmons in

Round 1, but they found a very similar player in Chinn, a great value. Chinn

was one of the best athletes at the NFL Scouting Combine, and he would have

gone much higher if he played at a bigger school.

--By David DeChant, Field Level Media

