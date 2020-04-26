Carolina Panthers 2020 NFL Draft review

Carolina Panthers
1 (7). Derrick Brown, DT
6-5, 326, Auburn
2 (38). Yetur Gross-Matos, DE
6-5, 266, Penn State
2 (64). Jeremy Chinn, S
6-3, 221, Southern Illinois
4 (113). Troy Pride, Jr., CB
6-0, 193, Notre Dame
5 (152). Kenny Robinson, Jr., S
6-2, 202, St. Louis BattleHawks (West Virginia), XFL
6 (184). Bravvion Roy, DT
6-1, 333, Baylor
7 (221). Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, CB
6-0, 192, Florida International
Grade: B+
The Panthers were steady in Matt Rhule's first draft, turning in a great class
while becoming the first team in the common draft era to go all-defense with
seven-plus picks. Picking Brown over Isaiah Simmons was questionable value
given today's pass-heavy NFL, but Carolina stole Chinn, a small-school
facsimile of Simmons. Gross-Matos is talented and productive, and Pride and
Robinson bring secondary depth. One complaint: The interior O-line could have
used more help.
Best pick
Some would argue Gross-Matos was the second-best edge rusher in the draft
behind Chase Young, and he easily could have gone in Round 1. While not a
burner, Gross-Matos has length and great hands, and he can also bump inside on
passing downs.
Upside pick
The Panthers passed on Clemson defensive Swiss Army knife Isaiah Simmons in
Round 1, but they found a very similar player in Chinn, a great value. Chinn
was one of the best athletes at the NFL Scouting Combine, and he would have
gone much higher if he played at a bigger school.
--By David DeChant, Field Level Media