Chicago Bears 2020 NFL Draft review

ByReuters
42 minutes ago

Chicago Bears

2 (43). Cole Kmet, TE

6-6, 262, Notre Dame

2 (50). Jaylon Johnson, CB

6-0, 193, Utah

5 (155). Trevis Gipson, OLB/DE

6-3, 261, Tulsa

5 (163). Kindle Vildor, CB

5-10, 191, Georgia Southern

5 (173). Darnell Mooney, WR

5-10, 176, Tulane

7 (226). Arlington Hambright, G

6-5, 300, Colorado

7 (227). Lachavious Simmons, G

6-5, 315, Tennessee State

Grade: D+

The Bears found some value -- especially with Johnson in Round 2 -- but there
are plenty of question marks. The first two picks felt redundant with the
signings of Jimmy Graham and Artie Burns, and GM Ryan Pace continued to shop
at small schools, despite shaky results of late. He also did little to address
the offensive line, which took a major step back in 2019, and gave the Vikings
a 2021 fourth-round pick to get Gipson.

Best pick

Nobody would have objected if Johnson had gone in the first round, but
concerns about a shoulder injury might have caused him to slide. The Bears
gladly scooped him up, giving them a physical, competitive cornerback with
terrific instincts and ball skills.

Upside pick

While not explosive, Kmet has a prototypical frame for a tight end, with
enough mass to be a quality blocker and enough athleticism to threaten as a
receiver. He's not polished enough in either area yet, but the potential is
there to become a top two-way tight end.

--By David DeChant, Field Level Media

American Football
