Cincinnati Bengals 2020 NFL Draft preview

1 (1).
Joe Burrow, QB
6-4, 221, LSU
2 (33). Tee Higgins, WR
6-4, 216, Clemson
3 (65). Logan Wilson, LB
6-2, 241, Wyoming
4 (107). Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB
6-2, 224, Appalachian State
5 (147). Khalid Kareem, DE
6-4, 268, Notre Dame
6 (180). Hakeem Adeniji, OT
6-4, 302, Kansas
7 (215). Markus Bailey, LB
6-0, 235, Purdue
Grade: A-
It's easy to ace the draft when you pick first in every round, but the Bengals
really maximized their value. Burrow was a no-brainer, but Higgins offers him
another weapon, while Wilson, Davis-Gaither and Bailey (if healthy) provide a
much-needed overhaul at linebacker. Kareem and Adeniji were also fine Day 3
values. More talent on the O-line or at cornerback or tight end could have
helped, but Cincinnati got a whole lot better.
Best pick
Let's not complicate this. Burrow is one of the most complete quarterback
prospects you'll see, with very few weaknesses and exceptional mental
processing and movement skills (in and out of the pocket). He immediately
raises the Bengals' ceiling and could be a star early.
Upside pick
Wilson is under the radar, but he's a very good athlete with even better
instincts, particularly in coverage. He's been compared to San Francisco's
Fred Warner, as a mid-round pick who could be an above-average starter
immediately, and he fills a major need in Cincinnati.
--By David DeChant, Field Level Media