Cincinnati Bengals 2020 NFL Draft preview

1 (1).

Joe Burrow, QB

6-4, 221, LSU

2 (33). Tee Higgins, WR

6-4, 216, Clemson

3 (65). Logan Wilson, LB

6-2, 241, Wyoming

4 (107). Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB

6-2, 224, Appalachian State

5 (147). Khalid Kareem, DE

6-4, 268, Notre Dame

6 (180). Hakeem Adeniji, OT

6-4, 302, Kansas

7 (215). Markus Bailey, LB

6-0, 235, Purdue

Grade: A-

It's easy to ace the draft when you pick first in every round, but the Bengals

really maximized their value. Burrow was a no-brainer, but Higgins offers him

another weapon, while Wilson, Davis-Gaither and Bailey (if healthy) provide a

much-needed overhaul at linebacker. Kareem and Adeniji were also fine Day 3

values. More talent on the O-line or at cornerback or tight end could have

helped, but Cincinnati got a whole lot better.

Best pick

Let's not complicate this. Burrow is one of the most complete quarterback

prospects you'll see, with very few weaknesses and exceptional mental

processing and movement skills (in and out of the pocket). He immediately

raises the Bengals' ceiling and could be a star early.

Upside pick

Wilson is under the radar, but he's a very good athlete with even better

instincts, particularly in coverage. He's been compared to San Francisco's

Fred Warner, as a mid-round pick who could be an above-average starter

immediately, and he fills a major need in Cincinnati.

--By David DeChant, Field Level Media

