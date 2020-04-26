Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft review

1 (10).
Jedrick Wills, OT
6-4, 312, Alabama
Cincinnati Bengals 2020 NFL Draft preview
2 (44). Grant Delpit, S
6-3, 213, LSU
3 (88). Jordan Elliott, DT
6-4, 302, Missouri
3 (97). Jacob Phillips, LB
6-3, 229, LSU
4 (115). Harrison Bryant, TE
6-5, 243, Florida Atlantic
5 (160). Nick Harris, C
6-1, 302, Washington
5 (187). Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR
6-2, 212, Michigan
Grade: B-
The Browns addressed their top two needs with excellent value in Wills and
Delpit, then bet on upside with a number of prospects. Bryant was a great get
in the fourth round, and Harris has drawn comparisons to Jason Kelce. Phillips
felt like a reach given his susceptibility in coverage, and Elliott and
Peoples-Jones reportedly have maturity concerns, but this is a very talented
class for first-year GM Andrew Berry.
Best pick
Many people labeled Wills the best offensive lineman in the draft, a great
value at No. 10. While the transition from right to left tackle isn't always
smooth, Wills has a terrific O-line coach (Bill Callahan) and a future Hall of
Famer (Joe Thomas) to help him along the way.
Upside pick
Delpit or Elliott could have qualified here, but Peoples-Jones is one of the
best athletes in the entire draft. Plenty fast (4.48-second 40-yard dash), he
also led all players in the vertical (44 1/2 inches) and broad (139 inches)
jumps at the combine. If the ability ever translates to production, look out.
--By David DeChant, Field Level Media