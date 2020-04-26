Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft review

1 (10).

Jedrick Wills, OT

6-4, 312, Alabama

2 (44). Grant Delpit, S

6-3, 213, LSU

3 (88). Jordan Elliott, DT

6-4, 302, Missouri

3 (97). Jacob Phillips, LB

6-3, 229, LSU

4 (115). Harrison Bryant, TE

6-5, 243, Florida Atlantic

5 (160). Nick Harris, C

6-1, 302, Washington

5 (187). Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR

6-2, 212, Michigan

Grade: B-

The Browns addressed their top two needs with excellent value in Wills and

Delpit, then bet on upside with a number of prospects. Bryant was a great get

in the fourth round, and Harris has drawn comparisons to Jason Kelce. Phillips

felt like a reach given his susceptibility in coverage, and Elliott and

Peoples-Jones reportedly have maturity concerns, but this is a very talented

class for first-year GM Andrew Berry.

Best pick

Many people labeled Wills the best offensive lineman in the draft, a great

value at No. 10. While the transition from right to left tackle isn't always

smooth, Wills has a terrific O-line coach (Bill Callahan) and a future Hall of

Famer (Joe Thomas) to help him along the way.

Upside pick

Delpit or Elliott could have qualified here, but Peoples-Jones is one of the

best athletes in the entire draft. Plenty fast (4.48-second 40-yard dash), he

also led all players in the vertical (44 1/2 inches) and broad (139 inches)

jumps at the combine. If the ability ever translates to production, look out.

--By David DeChant, Field Level Media

