The Colts did not say how many tests had been positive and added that they were in the process of confirming the results.
Indianapolis is scheduled to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
The Colts said in a statement that the team will work remotely while their facility remains closed.
The shutdown follows a similar move on Thursday by the Atlanta Falcons, who closed their facility after a second positive COVID-19 test. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Toby Davis)
