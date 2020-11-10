Testing for Nov. 1-7 resulted in 56 new cases: 15 positive tests among players

and 41 confirmed positives among other personnel.

In the previous monitoring period from Oct. 25-31, the NFL and NFLPA reported

eight new confirmed positive tests among players and 17 new confirmed

positives among other personnel.

On this latest report, the league said 42,978 tests were administered to a

total of 7,922 players and team personnel. Among those, 16,785 tests were

administered to 2,486 players and 26,193 tests were given to 5,436 personnel.

Since monitoring began Aug. 1, 78 players and 140 other personnel have had

confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. In all, approximately 600,000 tests have

been administered to players and personnel through Nov. 7.

