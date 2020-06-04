American Football

Cowboys QB Prescott pledges $1 mln to improve police training

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

June 4 (Reuters) - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says he will donate $1 million to "improve police training and address systemic racism" in the United States through education and advocacy.

Prescott made the pledge on Wednesday as protests continue over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis on May 25.

"As a black, multiracial American, I am disgusted and unsettled," Prescott wrote on Instagram.

"As our communities take action, protesting and fighting for the justice of George Floyd and every black life, I am with you.

"I plan to take action and pledge $1,000,000 to improve our police training and address systematic racism through education and advocacy in our country."

Floyd's death has triggered a wave of outrage and demonstrations. Four Minneapolis police officers are facing charges. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

American Football
