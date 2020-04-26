Dallas Cowboys 2020 NFL Draft review

Dallas Cowboys
1 (17). CeeDee Lamb, WR
6-2, 198, Oklahoma
2 (51). Trevon Diggs, CB
6-1, 205, Alabama
3 (82). Neville Gallimore, DT
6-2, 304, Oklahoma
4 (123). Reggie Robinson II, CB
6-1, 205, Tulsa
4 (146). Tyler Biadasz, C
6-4, 314, Wisconsin
5 (179). Bradlee Anae, DE
6-3, 257, Utah
7 (231). Ben DiNucci, QB
6-3, 210, James Madison
Grade: A-
Perhaps Jerry Jones should spend every draft on his yacht, as the Cowboys
repeatedly meshed need and value. Lamb was a pleasant surprise in Round 1, and
Diggs was a great value to help replace Byron Jones. Gallimore and Biadasz are
good stylistic replacements for Maliek Collins and retired Travis Frederick,
respectively, and Anae brings great production in Round 5. This class should
help immediately, too.
Best pick
Many had Lamb as the best receiver in the draft, and while the Cowboys didn't
need him, they capitalized on the value when he slid. Lamb gives them
tremendous flexibility, as both he and Amari Cooper can play in the slot. Lamb
is also a terror after the catch.
Upside pick
Considered a possible first-round pick, Diggs has terrific physical tools, and
the former wideout has only played cornerback for three years. He already uses
his size well in press coverage and has great ball skills, drawing comparisons
to Aqib Talib and Richard Sherman.
--By David DeChant, Field Level Media