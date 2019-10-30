DB Moore seeks reinstatement to NFL

Moore, 23, was arrested July 11 in Linden, N.J., and charged with third-degree

aggravated assault for allegedly stepping on a woman's neck before punching

her and knocking her unconscious in a confrontation outside of his home,

according to the criminal complaint filed by the Union County Prosecutor's

Office.

A member of the New York Giants at the time, Moore immediately was suspended

and later waived by the team. He was placed on the NFL's commissioner's exempt

list on July 24.

"We continuously asserted Kamrin's innocence from the outset of this ordeal

and believed it was only a matter of time before he would be vindicated of

these fabricated charges through the course of due process," said Eugene Lee,

president of MBK Sports Management Group, LLC.

Moore played at Boston College and was selected by New Orleans in the sixth

round of the 2018 NFL Draft. After being waived by the Saints before the start

of the 2018 season, he was claimed by the Giants and played 10 snaps in two

games as a rookie.

--Field Level Media