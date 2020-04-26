Denver Broncos 2020 NFL Draft review

1 (15).
Jerry Jeudy, WR
6-1, 193, Alabama
2 (46). KJ Hamler, WR
5-9, 178, Penn State
3 (77). Michael Ojemudia, CB
6-1, 200, Iowa
3 (83). Lloyd Cushenberry III, C
6-3, 312, LSU
5 (147). McTelvin Agim, DT
6-3, 309, Arkansas
4 (118). Albert Okwuegbunam, TE
6-6, 258, Missouri
5 (178). Jordan Strnad, LB
6-3, 238, Wake Forest
6 (181). Netane Muti, OG
6-3, 315, Fresno State
7 (252). Tyrie Cleveland, WR
6-2, 209, Florida
7 (254). Derrek Tuszka, OLB/DE
6-5, 251, North Dakota State
Grade: A-
The Broncos entered with 10 picks and didn't trade once, instead addressing a
bunch of needs. Overall, they came away with excellent value, especially with
Jeudy and Cushenberry, both of whom should start from Day 1. Hamler and
Okwuegbunam provide even more speed on offense, and Vic Fangio's defense added
depth at all three levels. Muti is a Round 2-caliber prospect if healthy, a
big if, but a worthy Round 6 risk. The only quibble is passing on an offensive
tackle.
Best pick
This is a no-brainer. Jeudy is one of the best route-runners you'll see come
out of college, and he has the speed and quickness to match. The Broncos were
fortunate to get him at 15 -- Alabama teammate Henry Ruggs went 12th -- and
also addressed their top need.
Upside pick
Okwuegbunam brings rare speed (4.49-second 40-yard dash) for a tight end. He
was very productive in 2017 and 2018 -- with Broncos quarterback Drew Lock
throwing to him at Missouri -- before fading in 2019. The question is how much
he'll play behind Noah Fant.
--By David DeChant, Field Level Media