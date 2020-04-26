American Football

Detroit Lions 2020 NFL Draft review

ByReuters
21 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

1 (3). Jeff Okudah, CB

6-1, 205, Ohio State

2 (35). D'Andre Swift, RB

5-8, 212, Georgia

3 (67). Julian Okwara, DE

6-4, 252, Notre Dame

3 (75). Jonah Jackson, G

6-3, 306, Ohio State

4 (121). Logan Stenberg, G

6-6, 317, Kentucky

5 (166). Quintez Cephus, WR

6-1, 202, Wisconsin

5 (172). Jason Huntley, RB

5-9, 193, New Mexico State

6 (197). John Penisini, DT

6-1, 318, Utah

7 (235). Jashon Cornell, DT

6-3, 285, Ohio State

Grade: B-

For the most part, the Lions played it right down the middle of the fairway.
Okudah should be an upper-echelon starter from Day 1, and Swift raises the
ceiling in the backfield while providing insurance for oft-injured Kerryon
Johnson. After a bet on potential in Okwara, beef was added up front with two
mauling guards. Detroit could have addressed defensive tackle earlier, but
there isn't much to quibble with.

Best pick

The Lions hoped to trade down from No. 3, but when they couldn't find a deal,
they took Okudah over Auburn DT Derrick Brown. They shouldn't regret it, as
Okudah is as complete of a cornerback prospect as you'll find in college. He
has some Champ Bailey-like qualities.

Upside pick

Once pegged as a future first-rounder, Okwara never put it all together for
the Fighting Irish, but he still had quality production (13 sacks, 19.5
tackles for loss since 2018) and is a great athlete. The Lions might hope
pairing Okwara with his brother, Detroit DE Romeo Okwara, can help him
blossom.

--By David DeChant, Field Level Media

