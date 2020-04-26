Detroit Lions 2020 NFL Draft review

Detroit Lions

1 (3). Jeff Okudah, CB

6-1, 205, Ohio State

2 (35). D'Andre Swift, RB

5-8, 212, Georgia

3 (67). Julian Okwara, DE

6-4, 252, Notre Dame

3 (75). Jonah Jackson, G

6-3, 306, Ohio State

4 (121). Logan Stenberg, G

6-6, 317, Kentucky

5 (166). Quintez Cephus, WR

6-1, 202, Wisconsin

5 (172). Jason Huntley, RB

5-9, 193, New Mexico State

6 (197). John Penisini, DT

6-1, 318, Utah

7 (235). Jashon Cornell, DT

6-3, 285, Ohio State

Grade: B-

For the most part, the Lions played it right down the middle of the fairway.

Okudah should be an upper-echelon starter from Day 1, and Swift raises the

ceiling in the backfield while providing insurance for oft-injured Kerryon

Johnson. After a bet on potential in Okwara, beef was added up front with two

mauling guards. Detroit could have addressed defensive tackle earlier, but

there isn't much to quibble with.

Best pick

The Lions hoped to trade down from No. 3, but when they couldn't find a deal,

they took Okudah over Auburn DT Derrick Brown. They shouldn't regret it, as

Okudah is as complete of a cornerback prospect as you'll find in college. He

has some Champ Bailey-like qualities.

Upside pick

Once pegged as a future first-rounder, Okwara never put it all together for

the Fighting Irish, but he still had quality production (13 sacks, 19.5

tackles for loss since 2018) and is a great athlete. The Lions might hope

pairing Okwara with his brother, Detroit DE Romeo Okwara, can help him

blossom.

--By David DeChant, Field Level Media

