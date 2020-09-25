He led the Miami Dolphins to a 31-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars --

his sixth win over the Jaguars while playing for six different opponents.

That's a first, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The definition of a journeyman quarterback, Fitzpatrick was the seventh-round

pick of the then-St. Louis Rams in the 2005 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons

with the Rams before playing in Cincinnati (2007-08), Buffalo (2009-12),

Tennessee (2013), Houston (2014), New York Jets (2015-16), Tampa Bay (2017-18)

and Miami.

American Football Mahomes, Jackson headline Monday Night Football MVP clash 18 HOURS AGO

He is 6-3 as a starter against the Jaguars, beating them while wearing the

uniforms of the Bengals (2008), Bills (2012), Titans (2013), Texans (2014),

Jets (2015) and Dolphins.

Fitzpatrick, 37, also set a record on Dec. 1, 2019, when he became the first

player in NFL history to throw a touchdown pass against the same opponent for

seven franchises. The Dolphins beat the Philadelphia Eagles 37-31.

In his career, Fitzpatrick is 56-85-1 as a starter.

--Field Level Media

American Football Report: NFL fines 3 coaches for failing to wear masks 22/09/2020 AT 03:15