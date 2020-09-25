He led the Miami Dolphins to a 31-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars --
his sixth win over the Jaguars while playing for six different opponents.
That's a first, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
The definition of a journeyman quarterback, Fitzpatrick was the seventh-round
pick of the then-St. Louis Rams in the 2005 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons
with the Rams before playing in Cincinnati (2007-08), Buffalo (2009-12),
Tennessee (2013), Houston (2014), New York Jets (2015-16), Tampa Bay (2017-18)
and Miami.
He is 6-3 as a starter against the Jaguars, beating them while wearing the
uniforms of the Bengals (2008), Bills (2012), Titans (2013), Texans (2014),
Jets (2015) and Dolphins.
Fitzpatrick, 37, also set a record on Dec. 1, 2019, when he became the first
player in NFL history to throw a touchdown pass against the same opponent for
seven franchises. The Dolphins beat the Philadelphia Eagles 37-31.
In his career, Fitzpatrick is 56-85-1 as a starter.
--Field Level Media