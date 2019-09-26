DraftKings named official NFL daily fantasy partner

The multiyear deal allows the Boston-based company to use NFL logos,

statistics, highlights and other content on its platforms.

"This is a defining moment in the industry, and we are thrilled to become the

first daily fantasy sports partner to enter into a formal relationship with

the NFL," DraftKings CEO Jason Robins said in a statement.

About 19 percent of Americans will participate in fantasy sports this year,

according to the Fantasy Sports Gaming Association.

In daily fantasy, fans wager on the performance of individual players and not

on the outcome of the game. It is therefore regulated differently than more

traditional sports betting.

"Daily fantasy football has been a tremendous vehicle for fans of all types to

deepen their engagement with the NFL," Renie Anderson, chief revenue officer

and executive vice president of NFL partnerships, said in a release.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft

are both investors in DraftKings.

--Field Level Media