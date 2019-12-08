Duty calls as Massachusetts police escort Chiefs' gear to game

While most on the force no doubt support the Patriots, who are revered in the sports-mad region, duty called when much of the Chiefs' gear was late arriving in Boston after a shipping mix-up.

The Chiefs even faced the prospect of having to forfeit the game after an equipment container somehow ended up in Newark, New Jersey in what a team spokesman called an "honest mistake".

"As much as we wouldn't mind a forfeit for #PatsNation, but we did escort the delayed @Chiefs equipment from Logan to Foxboro. Game time can go as scheduled. #GoPats," Massachusetts state police announced on Twitter.

ESPN reported that the equipment container held shoulder pads and helmets for about 35 Kansas City players.

It was a close shave, but video posted on Twitter showed a golf cart transporting Chiefs gear in the bowels of the Gillette Stadium a couple of hours before the game in Foxborough.

The match-up between the Tom Brady-led Patriots (10-2) and Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs (8-4) was one of the most eagerly anticipated of the round. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina Editing by Toby Davis)