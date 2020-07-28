American Football

Eagles honor Bryant with practice facility mural

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

July 28 (Reuters) - The Philadelphia Eagles have paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant with a mural featuring the former NBA great's "10 rules" on a wall at their practice facility.

Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery shared a photo of the mural on Instagram, which showed images of Bryant from his days in Lower Merion and Los Angeles, as well as one in an Eagles uniform, with "Kobe's 10 Rules" painted in the middle.

Bryant, a five-times NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, was born in Philadelphia and grew up an Eagles fan.

American Football

Five NFL players, one 'higher risk,' opt out of season

8 HOURS AGO

One of the most dominant players in NBA history, he was killed along with his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash in January. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

American Football

Miami Dolphins put three players on COVID-19 list

10 HOURS AGO
American Football

COVID-19 remains 'major challenge' as camps prepare to open, commissioner says

13 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
American Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On