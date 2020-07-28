Eagles honor Bryant with practice facility mural

July 28 (Reuters) - The Philadelphia Eagles have paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant with a mural featuring the former NBA great's "10 rules" on a wall at their practice facility.

Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery shared a photo of the mural on Instagram, which showed images of Bryant from his days in Lower Merion and Los Angeles, as well as one in an Eagles uniform, with "Kobe's 10 Rules" painted in the middle.

Bryant, a five-times NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, was born in Philadelphia and grew up an Eagles fan.

One of the most dominant players in NBA history, he was killed along with his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash in January. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

