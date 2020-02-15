Ex-NFL coach Haley coaching Fla. H.S.

Out of football in 2019, Haley is serving as offensive coordinator at

Riverview High School in Sarasota, Fla., the local Herald-Tribune reported.

Haley, 52, was the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs from 2009-11. He had a

19-26 record before being fired after Week 14 in his third season. He also

spent nearly 20 years as an NFL assistant coach, including stints as the

offensive coordinator of the Arizona Cardinals (2007-08), Pittsburgh Steelers

(2012-17) and Cleveland Browns (2018).

Haley lives in the Sarasota area and had met Riverview coach Josh Smithers.

When Smithers had an opening for an offensive coordinator, he reached out to

Haley. After discussing it with his family, Haley agreed.

"We're obviously excited that he wanted to join the staff and hoping we can

learn a lot of football from him," Smithers told the Herald-Tribune.

This is Haley's first time working with high school players.

"We talked about the high school game being different than the pro game,"

Smithers said. "And he was all fired up, just to get out there and coach

football again. He understands these are high school kids who go to school all

day and you get them for a couple of hours versus people who do it for a job.

"He told me he's excited just to teach quarterbacks how to read coverages and

receivers how to run better routes."

