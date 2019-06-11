Ex-NFL DE Smith arrested on suspicion of DUI

The 29-year-old was initially stopped for a traffic violation. He was issued

citations at the station in Mission, Kan., and picked up there by a friend, a

police spokesman told the Kansas City Star.

Smith has not played in the NFL since November 2015, when he was suspended by

the league for a year for violating its substance-abuse policy.

The 49ers drafted Smith No. 7 overall in 2011 and he was an immediate success,

tallying 14 sacks as a rookie and earning first-team All-Pro honors with 19.5

sacks in 2012.

After four seasons and 44 sacks in 50 games with San Francisco, he played in

seven games for the Raiders prior to his suspension in 2015.

Smith has a long history of run-ins with the law, including at least three

previous DUI arrests.

Last November, Smith entered no-contest pleas to two misdemeanor domestic

violence charges.

In exchange for his plea, he received a sentence of 90 days in jail and

received credit for time served in a residential treatment center. He also was

sentenced to three years of probation, one year of domestic violence

counseling and 25 hours of community service.

--Field Level Media