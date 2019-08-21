Ex-NFL DE Williams arrested on trespassing charge
Former No.
1 overall NFL draft pick Mario Williams was arrested in Texas on a
trespassing charge.
Williams, 34, allegedly entered a woman's home Tuesday in the Houston suburb
of Katy, Texas, without her permission, according to court documents obtained
by KHOU Channel 11.
Williams has a child with the woman, who filed a restraining order against him
in May, per the report.
He was released on $100 bond and must undergo a court-ordered mental health or
intellectual disability assessment.
The Houston Texans' top pick in the 2006 draft, Williams earned four Pro Bowl
selections during an 11-year career with the Texans (2006-11), Buffalo Bills
(2012-15) and Miami Dolphins (2016).
He registered 97.5 career sacks, 399 tackles and 16 forced fumbles in 158
games (150 starts). Williams earned All-Pro first team honors in 2014 with
Buffalo with a career-high 14.5 sacks.
--Field Level Media