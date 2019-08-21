Ex-NFL DE Williams arrested on trespassing charge

1 overall NFL draft pick Mario Williams was arrested in Texas on a

trespassing charge.

Williams, 34, allegedly entered a woman's home Tuesday in the Houston suburb

of Katy, Texas, without her permission, according to court documents obtained

by KHOU Channel 11.

Williams has a child with the woman, who filed a restraining order against him

in May, per the report.

He was released on $100 bond and must undergo a court-ordered mental health or

intellectual disability assessment.

The Houston Texans' top pick in the 2006 draft, Williams earned four Pro Bowl

selections during an 11-year career with the Texans (2006-11), Buffalo Bills

(2012-15) and Miami Dolphins (2016).

He registered 97.5 career sacks, 399 tackles and 16 forced fumbles in 158

games (150 starts). Williams earned All-Pro first team honors in 2014 with

Buffalo with a career-high 14.5 sacks.

--Field Level Media