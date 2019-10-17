Ex-NFL DL Bannan arrested on attempted murder charge

Bannan, 40, was arrested Wednesday and remained in custody Thursday awaiting a

bond hearing.

Bannan played 12 seasons in the NFL (2002-13) with the Buffalo Bills,

Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, St. Louis Rams and Detroit Lions.

He is charged with suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree

assault with extreme indifference, first-degree assault with intent to cause

serious bodily injury and first-degree burglary, according to Boulder police.

Authorities say Bannan shot a 36-year-old woman in the arm with a handgun at

Black Lab Sports, a venture capital firm. She was hospitalized with

non-life-threatening injuries.

A police spokeswoman told reporters the shooting appeared to be "random."

Bannan and the woman apparently worked in the same building.

Bannan was arrested at the scene carrying a bag containing two loaded handguns

and an extra magazine.

"Bannan told police he did not mean to shoot the woman, and that he was hiding

because the Russian Mafia was after him and tracking his cellphone," according

to the Boulder Daily Camera.

Buffalo's fifth-round pick in 2002 out of Colorado, Bannan appeared in 163

games (72 starts) and tallied 311 tackles, 6.5 sacks and five forced fumbles.

--Field Level Media