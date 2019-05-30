Ex-NFL FB Cook pleads guilty to theft charges

The Harris County (Texas) District Attorney's Office said that between March

2016 and September 2017, Cook filed 30 false claims for medical expenses with

the NFL.

Cook, 40, pleaded guilty to the charge of securing the execution of documents

by deception. In addition to serving probation, he must perform 160 hours of

community service, repay the money and pay restitution.

Cook, an Illinois product, was a sixth-round draft pick by the Tampa Bay

Buccaneers in 2001. He spent five seasons with the Buccaneers, then two with

the Houston Texans, and ended his career back in Tampa Bay in 2008.

In 109 career games, he rushed for just 43 yards but caught 84 passes out of

the backfield for 510 yards and three touchdowns.

"He earned fame and great accolades in a career most could only dream of, and

should have been role model," said Special Assistant District Attorney Jason

Horn. "Instead, he let down everyone around him by defrauding a plan set up

for all players and taking money that wasn't his."

--Field Level Media