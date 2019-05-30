Ex-NFL FB Cook pleads guilty to theft charges
Retired NFL fullback Jameel Cook was sentenced to 10 years of probation after he admitted to stealing $105,000 from a fund for NFL players.
The Harris County (Texas) District Attorney's Office said that between March
2016 and September 2017, Cook filed 30 false claims for medical expenses with
the NFL.
Cook, 40, pleaded guilty to the charge of securing the execution of documents
by deception. In addition to serving probation, he must perform 160 hours of
community service, repay the money and pay restitution.
Cook, an Illinois product, was a sixth-round draft pick by the Tampa Bay
Buccaneers in 2001. He spent five seasons with the Buccaneers, then two with
the Houston Texans, and ended his career back in Tampa Bay in 2008.
In 109 career games, he rushed for just 43 yards but caught 84 passes out of
the backfield for 510 yards and three touchdowns.
"He earned fame and great accolades in a career most could only dream of, and
should have been role model," said Special Assistant District Attorney Jason
Horn. "Instead, he let down everyone around him by defrauding a plan set up
for all players and taking money that wasn't his."
--Field Level Media