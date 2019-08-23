Ex-NFL lineman Bennett found dead; son charged

The Todd County (Minn.) Sheriff's Office announced Friday that it is seeking

the public's help in finding Dylan John Bennett. ESPN reported Friday

afternoon that authorities believe he fled to Mexico.

The bodies of Barry Bennett, 63, and his 66-year-old wife, Carol, were found

in their home in Long Prairie, Minn., on Wednesday. They were discovered after

authorities went to their house on a welfare check requested by a friend.

Both victims were shot, ESPN reported, adding that Barry Bennett reported in

December that his son had been in a mental health facility and discussed

killing his parents.

The elder Bennett played 11 seasons in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints

(1978-81), New York Jets (1982-88) and Minnesota Vikings (1988). He appeared

in 132 games and posted 18.5 sacks in his career.

A product of Concordia College in Minnesota, he was a native of Saint Paul,

Minn. After his NFL stint ended, he had a second career as a physical

education teacher, the Star Tribune reported.

Jim Christopherson, who coached Barry Bennett at Concordia, told the Pioneer

Press that Dylan Bennett was adopted by the couple. He said Dylan recently

graduated from Bemidji State University and had found a job in China.

The Vikings tweeted their condolences on Friday afternoon.

"We are saddened by the tragic loss of former Vikings player Barry Bennett and

his wife, Carol. Our thoughts are with their friends and family during this

difficult time," the Vikings said.

--Field Level Media