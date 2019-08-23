Ex-NFL lineman Bennett found dead; son charged
Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a 22-year-old man accused of killing his parents, retired NFL lineman Barry Bennett and his wife, who were found dead earlier this week in their Minnesota home.
The Todd County (Minn.) Sheriff's Office announced Friday that it is seeking
the public's help in finding Dylan John Bennett. ESPN reported Friday
afternoon that authorities believe he fled to Mexico.
The bodies of Barry Bennett, 63, and his 66-year-old wife, Carol, were found
in their home in Long Prairie, Minn., on Wednesday. They were discovered after
authorities went to their house on a welfare check requested by a friend.
Both victims were shot, ESPN reported, adding that Barry Bennett reported in
December that his son had been in a mental health facility and discussed
killing his parents.
The elder Bennett played 11 seasons in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints
(1978-81), New York Jets (1982-88) and Minnesota Vikings (1988). He appeared
in 132 games and posted 18.5 sacks in his career.
A product of Concordia College in Minnesota, he was a native of Saint Paul,
Minn. After his NFL stint ended, he had a second career as a physical
education teacher, the Star Tribune reported.
Jim Christopherson, who coached Barry Bennett at Concordia, told the Pioneer
Press that Dylan Bennett was adopted by the couple. He said Dylan recently
graduated from Bemidji State University and had found a job in China.
The Vikings tweeted their condolences on Friday afternoon.
"We are saddened by the tragic loss of former Vikings player Barry Bennett and
his wife, Carol. Our thoughts are with their friends and family during this
difficult time," the Vikings said.
--Field Level Media