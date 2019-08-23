Ex-NFL lineman Bennett found dead; son sought

The Todd County (Minn.) Sheriff's Office announced Friday that it is seeking

the public's help in finding Dylan John Bennett. His car was located outside

the state, officials said.

The bodies of Barry Bennett, 63, and his 66-year-old wife, Carol, were found

in their home in Long Prairie, Minn., on Wednesday. They were discovered after

authorities went to their home on a welfare check requested by a friend.

The cause of death remains under investigation, the sheriff's office said

Friday.

Bennett played 11 seasons in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints (1978-81),

New York Jets (1982-88) and Minnesota Vikings (1988). He appeared in 132 games

and posted 18.5 sacks in his career.

A product of Concordia College in Minnesota, he was a native of the state.

After his NFL stint ended, he had a second career as a physical education

teacher, the Star Tribune reported.

Jim Christopherson, who coached Barry Bennett at Concordia, told the Pioneer

Press that Dylan Bennett was adopted by the couple. He said Dylan recently

graduated from Bemidji State University and had found a job in China.

The Vikings tweeted their condolences on Friday afternoon.

"We are saddened by the tragic loss of former Vikings player Barry Bennett and

his wife, Carol. Our thoughts are with their friends and family during this

difficult time," the Vikings said.

