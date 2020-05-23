American Football

Ex-NFL QB Leaf arrested on domestic battery charge

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
38 minutes ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Ryan Leaf was arrested on a domestic battery charge in California.

He was taken into custody Friday afternoon in Palm Desert. He was released on
$5,000 bail later in the day, according to Riverside County jail records. His
next court appearance was set for Sept. 25.

Leaf, 44, played at Washington State and was the No. 2 overall pick of the
1998 NFL Draft, following Peyton Manning. While Manning went on to win two
Super Bowls and is a lock for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame,
Leaf lasted just three years in the league, posting a 4-17 record as a starter
with the San Diego Chargers and Dallas Cowboys. He threw for 14 touchdowns and
36 interceptions in 25 games.

American Football

Patriots owner Kraft's Super Bowl ring sells for $1.025 million

A DAY AGO

Since the end of his NFL career, Leaf has faced problems with both substance
abuse and the law. He was arrested twice in 2012, charged with burglary and
theft of prescription drugs. In 2014, he was sentenced to five years in prison
after he was convicted of breaking into a Montana house and stealing drugs.

In a 2019 interview, Leaf credited his cellmate, a military veteran, with
helping him to turn his life around. Since then, he has worked with the NFL
Legends Community, which offers assistance to former players, and as an
analyst for Pac-12 games on ESPN.

--Field Level Media

American Football

Reports: NFL reinstates Cowboys DE Smith

20/05/2020 AT 21:55
American Football

NFL player sues airline over alleged sexual assault on plane

20/05/2020 AT 18:13
Related Topics
American Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

American Football

Patriots owner Kraft's Super Bowl ring sells for $1.025 million

A DAY AGO
American Football

Reports: NFL reinstates Cowboys DE Smith

20/05/2020 AT 21:55
American Football

NFL player sues airline over alleged sexual assault on plane

20/05/2020 AT 18:13
American Football

Reports: NFL approves lending Rams extra $500M

20/05/2020 AT 03:02

Latest Videos

Play Icon
American Football

Kaepernick explains decision to snub NFL session

00:01:20
Play Icon
Play Icon
American Football

Patriots honoured with parade in Boston

00:00:34
Play Icon
Play Icon
American Football

Lady Gaga jumps off stage during Super Bowl half-time show

00:00:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
American Football

Tom Brady urges New England Patriots to seize Super Bowl glory in Texas

00:01:36
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Toni Nadal explains what makes Rafa's forehand so unique and special

YESTERDAY AT 09:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

21/05/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
World Cup

Sterling axed? England ‘let slip starting XI for Panama’ as notes snapped

21/06/2018 AT 10:10
Premier League

Premier League is world's richest league, but poverty of the football cannot be disguised

12/08/2017 AT 06:38
World Championships

Taylor leaps to third triple jump world title

10/08/2017 AT 21:00
Play Icon
Football

‘It's like a nightclub!’ - Tuchel on Neymar

21/05/2020 AT 08:23
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: The secrets to stringing Rafa's rackets

20/05/2020 AT 15:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Germany Rally

Latvala: Lappi not ready for World Championship title

10/08/2017 AT 10:16
WTA Toronto

Konta suffers shock defeat in Rogers Cup second round

10/08/2017 AT 05:54
ATP World Tour Finals

Federer eases past Wawrinka to reach final

21/11/2015 AT 20:34
View more

What's On (3)

Previous articlePatriots owner Kraft's Super Bowl ring sells for $1.025 million
Next articleFrench Open 'working closely' with authorities to avoid US Open clash