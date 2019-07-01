Ex-NFL QB Rypien pleads not guilty to domestic violence charge

The incident occurred Sunday, when police said they were dispatched to an area

near a bank where Rypien's wife was lying in the grass. A witness said she was

complaining of stomach pains, allegedly from Rypien hitting her.

He was arrested on a charge of fourth-degree assault/domestic violence.

Spokane NBC affiliate KHQ reported that Rypien, 56, told the court Monday he

and his wife were arguing in the car and he "only hit his wife to remove her

hands from his face" while he was driving. Rypien said he was just trying to

see the road.

In March 2018, Rypien went public about his troubles and revealed that he once

attempted suicide as a result of mental health issues he believes originated

from his days of playing football.

Rypien, who played collegiately at Washington State in Pullman, played 11

seasons in the NFL for the Washington Redskins (1988-1993), Cleveland Browns

(1994), St. Louis Rams (1995, 1997), Philadelphia Eagles (1996) and

Indianapolis Colts (2001). He passed for 18,473 yards, 115 touchdowns and 88

interceptions.

He was a two-time Pro Bowl player and the MVP of Super Bowl XXVI, where the

Redskins beat the Buffalo Bills 37-24 in January 1992.

--Field Level Media