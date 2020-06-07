Ex-NFL receiver Caldwell shot, killed

Former NFL wide receiver Reche Caldwell was shot and killed on Saturday in Tampa, Fla.

He was 41.

His mother, Deborah Caldwell, confirmed his death to TMZ on Sunday. The outlet

reported Caldwell was shot by assailants who jumped out of bushes in an

attempted robbery.

"He was a good person who smiled all of the time," his mother told TMZ. "He

tried to help everyone he could. He was the type of guy who would take his

shirt off his back and give it to you."

Caldwell played collegiately at Florida for coach Steve Spurrier from

1998-2001 and posted 141 career receptions for 2,088 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The San Diego Chargers selected him in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft,

and he played 47 games in four seasons there, followed by a season each with

the New England Patriots and Washington Redskins. He had 152 career receptions

for 1,851 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Legal troubles followed after Caldwell's career. In 2014, he was arrested for

drug possession and intent to distribute and sentenced to prison, and in 2016,

he was charged with conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and pleaded guilty.

--Field Level Media

