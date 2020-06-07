American Football

Ex-NFL receiver Caldwell shot, killed

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Former NFL wide receiver Donald "Reche" Caldwell was shot and killed on Saturday in Tampa, Fla.

He was 41.

His mother, Deborah Caldwell, confirmed his death to TMZ on Sunday. The outlet
reported Caldwell was shot by assailants who jumped out of bushes in an
attempted robbery.

"He was a good person who smiled all of the time," his mother told TMZ. "He
tried to help everyone he could. He was the type of guy who would take his
shirt off his back and give it to you."

Caldwell played collegiately at Florida for coach Steve Spurrier from
1998-2001 and posted 141 career receptions for 2,088 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The then-San Diego Chargers selected him in the second round of the 2002 NFL
Draft, and Caldwell played 47 games in four seasons for the club, followed by
a season each with the New England Patriots and Washington Redskins. He
finished with 152 career receptions for 1,851 yards and 11 touchdowns in six
seasons from 2002-07.

One of Caldwell's biggest moments came in an AFC divisional playoff game
following the 2006 regular season when the Patriots rallied from a late
eight-point deficit to stun the host Chargers 24-21.

San Diego's Marlon McCree intercepted Tom Brady with under 6 1/2 minutes left
but fumbled the ball during the return and Caldwell recovered. Five plays
later, Caldwell caught a 4-yard touchdown pass and New England's ensuing
two-point conversion tied the score.

Caldwell later caught a 49-pass from Brady to set up the game-winning field
goal. He had seven receptions for 80 yards while ending the Super Bowl hopes
of his former club. Caldwell led the Patriots that season with 61 receptions
and 760 yards, his only season with the club. He also tied for the team lead
with four touchdown catches that season.

His final season was in 2007, when he caught 15 balls for 141 yards in eight
games with the Washington Redskins.

All three of Caldwell's former NFL teams as well as Florida sent out
statements expressing their condolences.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of former Gator WR Reche Caldwell,"
Florida said in its statement on Twitter. "Our thoughts and prayers are with
him and his family."

Former New England teammate Ben Watson, a tight end, remembered Caldwell
fondly on Twitter:

"Always kept us laughing and light hearted. Always had the biggest smile.
Always had the greatest stories. Sad to hear about the passing of my teammate
Reche Caldwell. May the Lord comfort his family during this time."

Brady posted two photos of Caldwell on his Instagram account. One says "RIP"
while displaying Caldwell in his Chargers' uniform, and the other shows the
two sharing a hug in their Patriots' uniforms with the caption "All love RIP"
with a heart.

Legal troubles followed after Caldwell's career. In 2014, he was arrested for
drug possession and intent to distribute and sentenced to prison, and in 2016,
he was charged with conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and pleaded guilty.

--Field Level Media

