The National Football League said it could not confirm the reports when contacted by Reuters.
The Falcons had implemented the NFL's intensive COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday after placing rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
American Football
Pro Bowl game will not take place, league says
Atlanta players will now undergo daily testing, have virtual meetings and wear mandatory protective personal equipment, including masks, during practice. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Christian Radnedge)
American Football
NFL pulls plug on Pro Bowl, cites COVID-19
American Football
NFL reports 15 positive tests, down from 26 last week