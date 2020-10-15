The National Football League said it could not confirm the reports when contacted by Reuters.

The Falcons had implemented the NFL's intensive COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday after placing rookie defensive tackle ﻿Marlon Davidson﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Atlanta players will now undergo daily testing, have virtual meetings and wear mandatory protective personal equipment, including masks, during practice. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Christian Radnedge)

