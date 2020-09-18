The fan had watched the game against Houston from the group's box in the lower level of the stadium and tested positive the next day.

The Chiefs allowed less than 17,000 fans inside the 75,000-seater stadium and required them to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines.

"By design, the stadium's COVID protocol plan limited potential exposure to a single seating zone within the stadium," the Chiefs said.

"All staff with known interactions with the positive case were required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE), including a mask.

"Compliance with the protocols remains a key component to making this plan effective." (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

