Five NFL players, one 'higher risk,' opt out of season

NFL rosters took a hit Monday when five players opted out of participating in the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, multiple media outlets reported.

One such move was officially announced by a team, with the Baltimore Ravens

revealing that wide receiver/kick returner De'Anthony Thomas will skip the

season.

The others who reportedly opted out were New England Patriots fullback Danny

Vitale, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Maurice Canady, Seattle Seahawks guard

Chance Warmack and Washington Football Team defensive end Caleb Brantley.

Brantley was placed on the reserve list by Washington with a "higher-risk"

designation -- the only one of the five opt-outs on Monday reportedly in that

category. The distinction means that Brantley will receive a $350,000 stipend

for this year that won't count against future earnings, and he will be

credited with a year of service time.

For the other players regarding as having opted out for totally voluntary

reasons, they will get a $150,000 salary advance and their contract will toll.

Before Monday, the only NFL player who had opted out of the season due to the

pandemic was Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who

is a medical school graduate.

Thomas, 27, is forgoing a $935,000 salary this year. He split last season

between Kansas City and Baltimore, averaging 5.7 yards on 26 punt returns and

18.9 yards on 17 kickoff returns. He also had one reception for 6 yards and

two carries for 5 yards in 14 games.

Brantley, 25, played in 12 games (one start) for the Cleveland Browns in 2017,

then came off the bench for Washington for seven games in 2018 and one game in

2019. He has 19 career tackles and two sacks.

Warmack, 28, didn't play in the NFL last year. He made 48 starts at right

guard for the Tennessee Titans from 2013-16, and he appeared in 20 games

(three starts) for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 and '18. ESPN reported that

he had a family member die from COVID-19 and that other family members had the

illness.

Warmack had signed a $910,000 deal with Seattle in March.

Vitale, 26, was due to make $1.3 million this year. He has played for the

Browns (2016-17) and the Green Bay Packers (2018-19). In 15 games (four

starts) last year, Vitale had seven catches for 97 yards and one carry for 3

yards.

Canady, 26, played with the Ravens from 2016 until he was claimed off waivers

by the New York Jets last November. In a combined 13 games (three starts) last

year, he had 46 tackles, one interception and five passes defensed.

