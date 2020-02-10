Cherry wrote the story, which is about an African-American father attempting

to do his daughter's hair for the first time. Cherry also helped to direct and

produce the nearly seven-minute film, which was financed through a Kickstarter

campaign.

"'Hair Love' was done because we wanted to see more representation in

animation, and because we wanted to normalize black hair," Cherry said in

accepting the award at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

In his speech, Cherry recognized late Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant,

who won the same award two years ago for his film "Dear Basketball."

"This award is dedicated to Kobe Bryant. May we all have a second act as great

as his was," Cherry said.

Cherry never appeared in an NFL game, but his website says he was on the

rosters of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers and

Baltimore Ravens before retiring in 2007 to pursue a career in the

entertainment industry.

Now 38, he played collegiately at Akron (2000-03) and was a second-team

All-Mid-American Conference selection for wide receiver in 2003, when he made

66 receptions.

--Field Level Media