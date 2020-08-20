FOX Sports takes Brennaman off NFL broadcasts

Thom Brennaman will no longer broadcast NFL games on FOX Sports after he used a homophobic slur on the air while calling a baseball game, the network announced Thursday.

Brennaman, 56, was suspended as the Cincinnati Reds' play-by-play voice after

he made a comment on Fox Sports Ohio while apparently thinking his microphone

was off. The Reds were playing the first game of a doubleheader in Kansas

City, which he described as "one of the (expletive) capitals of the world" as

a camera spanned the field before the top of the seventh inning.

"FOX Sports is extremely disappointed with Thom's remarks during Wednesday's

Cincinnati Reds telecast," the network said in a statement. "The language used

was abhorrent, unacceptable, and not representative of the values of FOX

Sports. As it relates to Brennaman's FOX NFL role, we are moving forward with

our NFL schedule which will not include him."

American Football League considering playoff bubble amid COVID-19 YESTERDAY AT 20:36

The clip of Brennaman's comment quickly went viral on social media. Brennaman

remained on the broadcast for the remainder of Game 1 of the doubleheader and

the start of Game 2, but he apologized in the top of the fifth inning of the

second game before being replaced by Jim Day, who typically works as the

broadcast team's on-field reporter.

"I made a comment earlier tonight, that, I guess, went out over the air, that

I am deeply ashamed of," Brennaman said. "If I have hurt anyone out there, I

can't tell you how much I say from the bottom of my heart, I'm so very, very

sorry. I pride myself and think of myself as a man of faith. ...

"I don't know if I'm going to be putting on this headset again. I don't if

it's going to be for the Reds, I don't know if it's going to be for my bosses

at FOX. I'm going to apologize to the people who sign my paycheck, for the

Reds, for Fox Sports Ohio, for the people I work with, for anybody that I've

offended here tonight.

"I can't begin to tell you how deeply sorry I am. That is not who I am. It

never has been. And I'd like to think maybe I could have some people who could

back that up. I am very, very sorry, and I beg for your forgiveness."

The son of legendary broadcaster Marty Brennaman, Thom has called Major League

Baseball games for 33 years and has been with FOX Sports for the past 27.

--Field Level Media

American Football VP Vincent: NFL weighing postseason bubble YESTERDAY AT 20:14