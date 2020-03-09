Giants TE Ellison retires after eight NFL seasons

He caught 118 passes for 1,189 yards and seven touchdowns in 113 games with

the Minnesota Vikings (2012-16) and Giants.

Ellison, 31, suffered a concussion last season against the New York Jets on

Nov. 10 and missed the final six games.

"The past few weeks, it's kind of been an emotional roller coaster," he said

in a statement released by the Giants. "But the overwhelming feeling I have is

gratitude. Just thinking back to all the people in my life, even before I put

pads on, that were able to nurture and grow the gifts God put into me and make

this career possible. I think that was the biggest thing that was the fun part

about the retirement process, which is reflecting on those people, thanking

those people, reaching out and just the lessons they taught me, the tools they

gave me for my life after football."

The Vikings selected Ellison in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of

Southern California.

--Field Level Media