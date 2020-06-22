Goodell back to work as NFL reopens Manhattan office

Roger Goodell is back in his Manhattan office, reporting to work at league headquarters on Monday for the first time since mid-March.
Goodell was one of several employees who returned to the office just over five
weeks before NFL teams are scheduled to report to training camp.
Executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent and NFL vice
president of communications Brian McCarthy, who posted a picture to Twitter of
his first day back at work in months, were also part of the first wave of
league employees returning to NFL headquarters.
Players association advises against group workouts after surge in COVID-19 cases
The league is monitoring developments in the coronavirus pandemic as other pro
sports leagues, including the NBA, WNBA, Major League Soccer, the PGA and LPGA
are all scheduled to be back on their respective fields of play before the NFL
opens camp.
Already the NFL has placed strict limits on club personnel, setting access
tiers within each team facility and considering reducing the preseason from
four games to two in the name of health and safety.
With college football workouts underway and positive tests rising, the NFLPA
issued a statement calling for players to cease private workouts.
--Field Level Media