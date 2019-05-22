Goodell: NFL action on Hill secondary to child's welfare

"We will not interfere with that," Goodell said Wednesday at league meetings

in Florida.

"The priority is the young child. We will obviously be cooperative with

whatever the court wants. We are prepared to go ahead and have an interview

whenever we have the permission to do so, and then we'll go ahead and make a

determination based on what information we have at that time."

Specifically, Goodell said any disciplinary action from the NFL will wait

until the investigation concludes.

Last month, the district attorney's office in Johnson County, Kan., declined

to press charges against Hill or his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, after an

incident in which their young son suffered a broken arm.

But days later, an audiotape emerged in which Espinal accuses Hill of breaking

the boy's arm, and he threatens her in return. The Chiefs banned Hill, 25,

from participating in team activities but did not cut ties with him, and the

Kansas Department for Children and Families and local law enforcement reopened

their investigations.

