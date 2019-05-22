Goodell: NFL action on Hill secondary to child's welfare
Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill remains away from the Kansas City Chiefs as authorities investigate allegations of child abuse, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league has not been in touch with Hill as that process continues.
"We will not interfere with that," Goodell said Wednesday at league meetings
in Florida.
"The priority is the young child. We will obviously be cooperative with
whatever the court wants. We are prepared to go ahead and have an interview
whenever we have the permission to do so, and then we'll go ahead and make a
determination based on what information we have at that time."
Specifically, Goodell said any disciplinary action from the NFL will wait
until the investigation concludes.
Last month, the district attorney's office in Johnson County, Kan., declined
to press charges against Hill or his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, after an
incident in which their young son suffered a broken arm.
But days later, an audiotape emerged in which Espinal accuses Hill of breaking
the boy's arm, and he threatens her in return. The Chiefs banned Hill, 25,
from participating in team activities but did not cut ties with him, and the
Kansas Department for Children and Families and local law enforcement reopened
their investigations.
--Field Level Media