Green Bay Packers 2020 NFL Draft Review

Green Bay Packers

1 (26). Jordan Love, QB

6-4, 224, Utah State

2 (62). AJ Dillon, RB

6-0, 247, Boston College

3 (94). Josiah Deguara, TE

6-2, 242, Cincinnati

5 (175). Kamal Martin, LB

6-3, 240, Minnesota

6 (192). Jon Runyan, G

6-4, 306, Michigan

6 (208). Jake Hanson, C

6-4, 303, Oregon

6 (209). Simon Stepaniak, G

6-4, 313, Indiana

7 (236). Vernon Scott, S

6-2, 206, TCU

7 (242). Jonathan Garvin, OLB/DE

6-4, 263, Miami (Fla.)

Grade: D-

This isn't just about the risk of trading up for Love. The Packers needed

receiving help but passed nine times, in the deepest draft for wideouts in

years. Dillon is explosive but not much of a receiving threat. Deguara adds a

weapon, but he's more of an H-back (like current Packer Danny Vitale). The

offensive line and defense got help late, but the run defense doesn't appear

measurably better. The pressure is on Love to hit.

Best pick

It was a surprise to see Garvin slip nearly out of the draft entirely, and the

Packers got great value in Round 7. The Miami product is productive (10.5

sacks, 27 tackles for loss since 2018) and disruptive, though he struggles to

bend around the edge.

Upside pick

Love's appeal is all about upside. While the Patrick Mahomes comparisons are

too generous, Love does make some Mahomesian-like throws, with the ability to

deliver quickly from a variety of angles with power or touch. Landing in a

spot where he can sit and develop behind Aaron Rodgers should help

tremendously.

--By David DeChant, Field Level Media

