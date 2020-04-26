American Football

Houston Texans 2020 NFL Draft review

ByReuters
18 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

2 (40).

Ross Blacklock, DT

6-3, 290, TCU

3 (90). Jonathan Greenard, DE/OLB

6-3, 263, Florida

4 (126). Charlie Heck, OT

6-8, 311, North Carolina

4 (141). John Reid, CB

5-10, 187, Penn State

5 (171). Isaiah Coulter, WR

6-2, 198, Rhode Island

Grade: C-

The Texans' grade is complex, as it must factor the arrivals of Laremy Tunsil
(who signed a record-smashing extension), David Johnson and Brandin Cooks and
departures of Jadeveon Clowney and DeAndre Hopkins. Blacklock was a great get,
and Greenard flashes major ability. Coulter could be a late-round steal, and
Houston addressed most needs. However, Bill O'Brien has paid a premium in too
many trades, leaving the Texans with only five picks and making it hard to
maximize value.

Best pick

Marrying value and need is the goal of the draft, and Blacklock fits both
criteria perfectly. The Texans had a hole with the departure of D.J. Reader,
and Blacklock -- a possible first-rounder -- should slot right in. A solid run
defender, he brings serious pass-rush pop.

Upside pick

Blacklock is also an upside pick, but let's go with Coulter. A small-school
prospect in a very deep receiver class, he has adequate size and very good
speed (4.45-second 40-yard dash), making him a vertical weapon. He adds to a
very deep Texans receiving corps.

--By David DeChant, Field Level Media

