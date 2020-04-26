Houston Texans 2020 NFL Draft review

2 (40).

Ross Blacklock, DT

6-3, 290, TCU

American Football Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft review 21 MINUTES AGO

3 (90). Jonathan Greenard, DE/OLB

6-3, 263, Florida

4 (126). Charlie Heck, OT

6-8, 311, North Carolina

4 (141). John Reid, CB

5-10, 187, Penn State

5 (171). Isaiah Coulter, WR

6-2, 198, Rhode Island

Grade: C-

The Texans' grade is complex, as it must factor the arrivals of Laremy Tunsil

(who signed a record-smashing extension), David Johnson and Brandin Cooks and

departures of Jadeveon Clowney and DeAndre Hopkins. Blacklock was a great get,

and Greenard flashes major ability. Coulter could be a late-round steal, and

Houston addressed most needs. However, Bill O'Brien has paid a premium in too

many trades, leaving the Texans with only five picks and making it hard to

maximize value.

Best pick

Marrying value and need is the goal of the draft, and Blacklock fits both

criteria perfectly. The Texans had a hole with the departure of D.J. Reader,

and Blacklock -- a possible first-rounder -- should slot right in. A solid run

defender, he brings serious pass-rush pop.

Upside pick

Blacklock is also an upside pick, but let's go with Coulter. A small-school

prospect in a very deep receiver class, he has adequate size and very good

speed (4.45-second 40-yard dash), making him a vertical weapon. He adds to a

very deep Texans receiving corps.

--By David DeChant, Field Level Media

American Football Cincinnati Bengals 2020 NFL Draft preview 42 MINUTES AGO