Indianapolis Colts 2020 NFL Draft review

Michael Pittman, WR
6-4, 223, USC
2 (41). Jonathan Taylor, RB
5-10, 226, Wisconsin
3 (85). Julian Blackmon, S
6-0, 187, Utah
4 (122). Jacob Eason, QB
6-6, 231, Washington
5 (149). Danny Pinter, G
6-4, 306, Ball State
6 (193). Rob Windsor, DT
6-5, 290, Penn State
6 (211). Isaiah Rodgers, CB
5-10, 170, Massachusetts
6 (212). Dezmon Patmon, WR
6-4, 225, Washington State
6 (213). Jordan Glasgow, LB
6-1, 226, Michigan
Grade: B+
GM Chris Ballard excels at adding capital via trades and taking well-rounded
prospects, and he did both with good value early. Pittman would be a
first-round pick most years, and Taylor could be a top-15 pick without
fumbling woes. Blackmon provides versatility and instincts, while Eason was a
great value in Round 4. Addressing cornerback earlier would have been nice,
but the grade is boosted by the acquisition of DeForest Buckner with the 13th
overall pick.
Best pick
Other receivers in the class are more explosive, but Pittman is one of the
most complete. He's big, fluid and has the build-up speed and ball skills to
be a downfield weapon. He is also a detailed route-runner who made major
strides in 2019.
Upside pick
With Philip Rivers on a one-year deal, the Colts needed a future option at
quarterback, and Eason fits the bill. With a cannon arm but limited experience
and issues dealing with pressure, he needs great coaching and time to develop,
which he'll get in Indianapolis.
--By David DeChant, Field Level Media¬¬