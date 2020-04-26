Jacksonville Jaguars 2020 NFL Draft review

1 (9).
C.J. Henderson, CB
6-1, 204, Florida
1 (20). K'Lavon Chaisson, DE
6-3, 254, LSU
2 (42). Laviska Shenault, Jr., WR
6-1, 227, Colorado
3 (73). DaVon Hamilton, DT
6-4, 320, Ohio State
4 (116). Ben Bartch, OT/G
6-6, 309, Saint John's (Minn.)
4 (137). Josiah Scott, CB
5-9, 185, Michigan State
4 (140). Shaquille Quarterman, LB
6-1, 234, Miami (Fla.)
5 (157). Daniel Thomas, S
5-10, 215, Auburn
5 (165). Collin Johnson, WR
6-6, 222, Texas
6 (189). Jake Luton, QB
6-6, 224, Oregon State
6 (206). Tyler Davis, TE
6-4, 250, Georgia Tech
7 (223). Chris Claybrooks, CB
6-0, 176, Memphis
Grade: B
After a fire sale that began with trading Jalen Ramsey, the Jaguars had 12
picks -- seven in the top four rounds -- and traded none. Marrying value and
need is easy with so many picks (and holes), but the Jaguars did well.
Henderson and Scott provide much-needed cornerback help, and Chaisson could be
a star. Jacksonville also bolstered the trenches and found value in Johnson
and Luton. The only drag is the talent exodus that cultivated the extra picks.
Best pick
Perhaps the best pass-rusher in the draft after Chase Young, Chaisson could
have reasonably gone in the top 10 or 15. Instead, he provides the Jags an
athletic, versatile bookend to 2019 first-rounder Josh Allen, with Yannick
Ngakoue demanding a trade.
Upside pick
Henderson and Chaisson also fit this category, but Shenault is one of the more
unique players in the draft. He is built and plays like a running back, but he
also has terrific hands and leaping ability. If he's healthy and sharpens his
route-running, the ceiling is very high.
--By David DeChant, Field Level Media