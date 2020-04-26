American Football

Jacksonville Jaguars 2020 NFL Draft review

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

1 (9).

C.J. Henderson, CB

6-1, 204, Florida

1 (20). K'Lavon Chaisson, DE

6-3, 254, LSU

2 (42). Laviska Shenault, Jr., WR

6-1, 227, Colorado

3 (73). DaVon Hamilton, DT

6-4, 320, Ohio State

4 (116). Ben Bartch, OT/G

6-6, 309, Saint John's (Minn.)

4 (137). Josiah Scott, CB

5-9, 185, Michigan State

4 (140). Shaquille Quarterman, LB

6-1, 234, Miami (Fla.)

5 (157). Daniel Thomas, S

5-10, 215, Auburn

5 (165). Collin Johnson, WR

6-6, 222, Texas

6 (189). Jake Luton, QB

6-6, 224, Oregon State

6 (206). Tyler Davis, TE

6-4, 250, Georgia Tech

7 (223). Chris Claybrooks, CB

6-0, 176, Memphis

Grade: B

After a fire sale that began with trading Jalen Ramsey, the Jaguars had 12
picks -- seven in the top four rounds -- and traded none. Marrying value and
need is easy with so many picks (and holes), but the Jaguars did well.
Henderson and Scott provide much-needed cornerback help, and Chaisson could be
a star. Jacksonville also bolstered the trenches and found value in Johnson
and Luton. The only drag is the talent exodus that cultivated the extra picks.

Best pick

Perhaps the best pass-rusher in the draft after Chase Young, Chaisson could
have reasonably gone in the top 10 or 15. Instead, he provides the Jags an
athletic, versatile bookend to 2019 first-rounder Josh Allen, with Yannick
Ngakoue demanding a trade.

Upside pick

Henderson and Chaisson also fit this category, but Shenault is one of the more
unique players in the draft. He is built and plays like a running back, but he
also has terrific hands and leaping ability. If he's healthy and sharpens his
route-running, the ceiling is very high.

--By David DeChant, Field Level Media

