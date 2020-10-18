Outside of a preseason stint with the Cincinnati Bengals - the 27-year-old had never attempted a field goal in any regular-season game in the National Football League, college, high school or anywhere else, ESPN reported.

Brown, who went undrafted in 2016, played college-level soccer at Kentucky before transferring to Louisville and pivoting to football in his junior year, where he specialized in kickoffs.

"A kick he’ll never forget! Jon Brown’s first career FG," his proud alma mater tweeted after the successful field goal attempt at Jacksonville's TIAA Bank Field.

Previously a member of the Bengals and San Francisco 49ers practice squads, Brown was promoted to the Jaguars' active roster last week as they released veteran Stephen Hauschka. The team confirmed that Brown was its fifth kicker in six weeks. (Reporting by Amy Tennery; Editing by Peter Cooney)

