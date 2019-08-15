Jay-Z defends NFL deal, touts furthering Kaepernick's message

Carter and Goodell were asked repeatedly about Kaepernick, who has gone

unsigned since the end of the 2016 season after drawing national attention for

kneeling during the national anthem in protest of social injustice.

Carter has publicly supported Kaepernick in the past, including wearing a

teamless Kaepernick jersey during an appearance on Saturday Night Live in

2017. Asked if Roc Nation's partnership with the NFL goes against his support

of Kaepernick, Carter said the partnership will actually further the

quarterback's message.

"We forget that Colin's whole thing was to bring attention to social

injustice," Carter said. "In that case, this is a success. This is the next

phase. There two parts of protesting. You go outside and you protest,

and then the company or the individual says, 'I hear you. What do we do next?'

"... Everyone heard, we hear what you're saying, and everybody knows I agree

with (Kaepernick's message). So what are we gonna do? You know what I'm

saying? millions and millions of people, or we get stuck on Colin not

having a job."

The deal, which the NFL announced Wednesday, named Roc Nation the league's

"official live music entertainment strategists," with the group expected to

play a major role in major events like the Super Bowl halftime show. The

league also said the partnership will support its Inspire Change social

justice initiative, a nonprofit established by the NFL's owners and the

Players Coalition in December 2017 that included $89 million in funding from

the league.

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid -- a close friend and supporter of

Kaepernick's who withdrew from the Players Coalition because he disagreed with

its vision -- criticized the Roc Nation-NFL partnership Tuesday on Twitter.

"I won't quit playing but I will be a royal pain in the NFL's a** for acting

like they care about people of color by forming numerous disingenuous

partnerships to address social injustice while collectively blackballing

Colin, the person who brought oppression and social injustice to the forefront

of the NFL platform," Reid wrote.

Goodell told reporters he anticipated criticism over the partnership, but that

it wouldn't prevent a deal from getting done.

"I don't think either one of us expected that this relationship wouldn't have

its critics," Goodell said. "But you don't let the critics or the negativity

overwhelm the chance to do something really positive. We talked about

(Kaepernick's situation). We talked about a variety of issues."

