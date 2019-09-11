Jennifer Lopez, NFL talking Super Bowl performance

Lopez, who participated in the NFL 100 promo on FOX during Week 1, didn't deny

reports that she's been in discussions to anchor the halftime show in Miami on

an appearance of "LIVE with Kelly and Ryan" on Wednesday.

Co-host Ryan Seacrest asked Lopez a follow-up question after she said "I don't

know" to a direct question about whether she had been asked to take the Super

Bowl stage.

"In theory, yes, it would be," Lopez said. "It's something that we talked

about for many years. It would be nice. It would be nice. I can't say I

wouldn't love it."

J.Lo, as she's known in pop culture circles, could be a target of the NFL's

newest entertainment partner -- Jay-Z's Roc Nation -- and her fiance, Alex

Rodriguez, has a residence in Coral Gables, Fla.

Roc Nation has taken over selection of "tentpole" music performances for the

NFL, including last week's "NFL Kickoff" show in Chicago before the Bears

hosted the Packers.

Several women have been featured in the Super Bowl halftime show in recent

years, including a record-smashing performance by Katy Perry in Santa Clara,

Calif., and a near-record act by Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI. Beyonce has

performed twice -- 2013 and 2016 -- and Madonna was the star attraction in

2012.

--Field Level Media