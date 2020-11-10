1 in the 2021 NFL Draft order entering Week

10.

The Jets lost Monday on a walkoff field goal that pushed the New England

Patriots to a comeback win, outscoring New York 13-0 in the fourth quarter.

It has been that kind of season for head coach Adam Gase and the Jets. Gase,

presuming he remains head coach, and general manager Joe Douglas could have

some critical decisions to make before April 2021.

The widely projected No. 1 overall pick is Clemson quarterback Trevor

Lawrence, viewed by some pundits as a generational talent. The Jets, of

course, are still trying to develop 23-year-old starter Sam Darnold, whom they

selected third overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Teams that make the playoffs will be assigned picks 19-32 using postseason

results. Based on 2020 regular-season results to date, here is the current top

18 draft order for the '21 draft:

1. New York Jets (0-9)

2. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-7)

3. New York Giants (2-7)

4. Dallas Cowboys (2-7)

5. Washington Football Team (2-6)

6. Los Angeles Chargers (2-6)

7. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans, 2-6)

8. Cincinnati Bengals (2-5-1)

9. Atlanta Falcons (3-6)

10. Carolina Panthers (3-6)

11. Detroit Lions (3-5)

12. Denver Broncos (3-5)

13. New England Patriots (3-5)

14. Minnesota Vikings (3-5)

15. San Francisco 49ers (4-5)

16. Chicago Bears (5-4)

17. Indianapolis Colts (5-3)

18. Cleveland Browns (5-3)

--Field Level Media

