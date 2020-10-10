The Jets had canceled practice and sent their team and coaches home on Friday as a precaution after a player received a presumed positive result for the virus that causes COVID-19.

"This evening, we received negative PCR COVID-19 test results for all players, coaches and personnel," the Jets said in a statement.

"As we have thus far, we will continue to follow required health and safety protocols in the best interests of our coaches, players, staff and community. We look forward to our game this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals."

The NFL, entering the fifth week of its 2020 schedule, had pushed back a pair of games originally set for Sunday after a number of positive coronavirus tests among players and personnel on multiple teams.

The New England Patriots' home game against the Denver Broncos has been pushed back to Monday, while the Tennessee Titans' game against the visiting Buffalo Bills is scheduled for Tuesday. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)

