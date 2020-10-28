Orr died at his home in Brunswick, Ga.
Orr played 13 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers (1958-60) and Baltimore
Colts (1961-70), leading the league in yards per reception three times and
winning a championship with the Colts in Super Bowl V.
"Rest in peace to another NFL legend," Colts owner Jim Irsay posted Wednesday
on Twitter.
A 25th-round draft pick (291st overall) out of Georgia in 1957, Orr
immediately exceeded expectations with 33 catches for 910 yards and seven
touchdowns in his debut campaign with Pittsburgh in 1958.
One of the league's premier deep threats, he led the NFL in yards per catch in
1958 (27.6), 1964 (21.7) and 1968 (25.6). His career average of 19.8 ranks
eighth all-time.
"My wonderful friend/teammate Jimmy Orr died last night. He was one of those
few men who could find the good when the rest of us could not. As a WR no one
could cover him," former Colts teammate and center Bill Curry wrote on
Twitter. "He quietly put up incredible numbers, and didn't know it! Thanks
Jimmy, Love you Man."
Orr retired after the 1970 campaign with exactly 400 receptions for 7,914
yards and 66 touchdowns.
So many of those touchdowns occurred in the corner of the end zone in
Baltimore's Memorial Stadium that the area was affectionately known as
"Orrsville" or "Orr's Corner."
"I must have caught 45 or 50 touchdowns in that right corner," Orr told the
Baltimore Sun in 2009. "It was sloped some, a little downhill, which helped me
speed-wise. I wasn't all that fast."
--Field Level Media