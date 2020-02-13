Kaepernick still wants NFL chance, writing memoir

Kaepernick is writing a memoir and planning to launch a publishing company,

affording him a chance to answer questions and help steer a narrative he

believes has largely been controlled by others.

"I've had a lot of questions surrounding what got me to the point of

protesting," he told USA Today. "Why did I do it? Why did I do it at that

moment? Why wasn't it earlier in my career? A lot of questions surrounding

what led me to that point. Which led me to wanting to share that story and

give insight. So I think there's a lot of interest around it, but time will

tell when the book comes out."

The 32-year-old is likely running out of time to get back into the NFL, which

has been Kaepernick's goal since 2017.

"My desire to play football is still there," Kaepernick said. "I still train

five days a week. I'm ready to go, I'm ready for a phone call, tryout, workout

at any point in time. I'm still waiting on the owners and their partners to

stop running from this situation. So I hope I get a call this offseason. I'll

be looking forward to it."

Kaepernick is not playing in the XFL relaunch and commissioner Oliver Luck

claimed this week the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback could be on the

field if not for high salary demands.

Kaepernick Publishing has partnered with Audible and his memoir is due out

this year.

"I learned early on that in fighting against systematic oppression,

dehumanization and colonization, who controls the narrative shapes the reality

of how the world views society," Kaepernick told USA Today. "It controls who's

loved, who's hated, who's degraded and who's celebrated."

