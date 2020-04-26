American Football

Las Vegas Raiders 2020 NFL Draft review

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
32 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

1 (12).

Henry Ruggs III, WR

5-11, 188, Alabama

Kansas City Chiefs 2020 NFL Draft reviewKansas City Chiefs 2020 NFL Draft review
American Football

Kansas City Chiefs 2020 NFL Draft review

AN HOUR AGO

1 (19). Damon Arnette, CB

6-0, 195, Ohio State

3 (80). Lynn Bowden, Jr., WR

5-11, 204, Kentucky

3 (81). Bryan Edwards, WR

6-3, 212, South Carolina

3 (100). Tanner Muse, S/LB

6-2, 227, Clemson

4 (109). John Simpson, G

5-10, 191, Clemson

4 (139). Amik Robertson, CB

5-8, 187, Louisiana Tech

Grade: C-

Scheduled to host the draft before it went virtual, the Raiders were typically
zany. While talented, Ruggs and (especially) Arnette were both reaches. Rounds
3 and 4 brought much better value, with Bowden, Edwards, Simpson and Robertson
all capable of contributing early. But is the trio of Arnette, Edwards and
Josh Jacobs enough of a return from Chicago for Khalil Mack and a second-round
pick (Cole Kmet)? Two seasons later, the Raiders still need more pass rush.

Best pick

A foot injury kept Edwards from working out at the NFL Scouting Combine, and
his stock cooled amid a jumbled class of wideouts. But he's a sneaky
route-runner who excels on contested catches and after the catch, bringing
great value in Round 3.

Upside pick

Like Al Davis would have wanted, the Raiders nabbed fastest player in the
draft in Ruggs, who is more than a speedster. Underrated as a route-runner and
on contested catches, he makes plays in all kinds of ways, and he should
become a gadget weapon for Las Vegas, too.

--By David DeChant, Field Level Media

Denver Broncos 2020 NFL Draft reviewDenver Broncos 2020 NFL Draft review
American Football

Denver Broncos 2020 NFL Draft review

AN HOUR AGO
Tennessee Titans 2020 NFL Draft reviewTennessee Titans 2020 NFL Draft review
American Football

Tennessee Titans 2020 NFL Draft review

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
American Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleKansas City Chiefs 2020 NFL Draft review
Next articleLos Angeles Chargers 2020 NFL Draft review