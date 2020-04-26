Las Vegas Raiders 2020 NFL Draft review

1 (12).
Henry Ruggs III, WR
5-11, 188, Alabama
Kansas City Chiefs 2020 NFL Draft review
1 (19). Damon Arnette, CB
6-0, 195, Ohio State
3 (80). Lynn Bowden, Jr., WR
5-11, 204, Kentucky
3 (81). Bryan Edwards, WR
6-3, 212, South Carolina
3 (100). Tanner Muse, S/LB
6-2, 227, Clemson
4 (109). John Simpson, G
5-10, 191, Clemson
4 (139). Amik Robertson, CB
5-8, 187, Louisiana Tech
Grade: C-
Scheduled to host the draft before it went virtual, the Raiders were typically
zany. While talented, Ruggs and (especially) Arnette were both reaches. Rounds
3 and 4 brought much better value, with Bowden, Edwards, Simpson and Robertson
all capable of contributing early. But is the trio of Arnette, Edwards and
Josh Jacobs enough of a return from Chicago for Khalil Mack and a second-round
pick (Cole Kmet)? Two seasons later, the Raiders still need more pass rush.
Best pick
A foot injury kept Edwards from working out at the NFL Scouting Combine, and
his stock cooled amid a jumbled class of wideouts. But he's a sneaky
route-runner who excels on contested catches and after the catch, bringing
great value in Round 3.
Upside pick
Like Al Davis would have wanted, the Raiders nabbed fastest player in the
draft in Ruggs, who is more than a speedster. Underrated as a route-runner and
on contested catches, he makes plays in all kinds of ways, and he should
become a gadget weapon for Las Vegas, too.
--By David DeChant, Field Level Media