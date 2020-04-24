Las Vegas to host 2022 NFL Draft

After losing the 2020 NFL Draft to the coronavirus pandemic, Las Vegas will host the 2020 NFL Draft instead, the league announced during the first round on Thursday night.
Commissioner Roger Goodell revealed the news before the Raiders' pick at 19th
overall, saying, "We think you should deserve another shot."
"I'm pleased to announce that Las Vegas will host the 2022 NFL Draft, where we
look forward to holding an even bigger and better event than we could have
ever imagined this year," Goodell added in a statement released by the NFL.
"Congratulations to Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors
Authority, the Raiders' organization and Raider Nation."
The original plans for the Las Vegas draft called for a three-day fanfest
outside Caesars Forum, plus a red-carpet stage above the fountains at the
Bellagio Hotel, with draftees taking ferries to TV interviews. Those plans
remain in place for 2022, per the NFL.
The 2020 draft was moved to an entirely virtual setting due to the pandemic,
with cameras at the homes of about 60 prospects in addition to coaches,
general managers and owners from all over the NFL.
The 2021 draft already had been awarded to Cleveland, and the 2023 draft will
be held in Kansas City.
The Raiders made their first two picks Thursday since officially moving to Las
Vegas, taking Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs 12th overall and Ohio State
cornerback Damon Arnette 19th.
--Field Level Media