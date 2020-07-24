League, players agree on adjustments for 2020 season

July 24 (Reuters) - The NFL and its players' union agreed on changes to the 2020 collective bargaining agreement on Friday, clearing the way for training camp and the upcoming season.

Training camps are set to open for all players on July 28, with the season opener slated for Sept. 10, as the league, players and teams across the country adopt health and safety protocols designed to reduce the risk of playing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"We have worked collaboratively to develop a comprehensive set of protocols designed to minimize risk for fans, players, and club and league personnel," Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a written statement.

"The season will undoubtedly present new and additional challenges, but we are committed to playing a safe and complete 2020 season, culminating with the Super Bowl."

Goodell said that the NFL and NFLPA's medical directors "guided" the plans, which received the endorsement of the CDC, as well as state and local health officials.

Teams have already begun limiting the number of attendees allowed in stadiums on game days, with some teams including the New York Giants and New York Jets precluded from having any fans in attendance at all, in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The league said earlier this week that any fans attending games will be required to wear facemasks. (Reporting by Amy Tennery; Editing by Sandra Maler)

